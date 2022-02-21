Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Structure fire, 50 block East First Street, 6:53 a.m.  

• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 1:20 p.m.

• Cut gas line, 700 block North Gould Street, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:37 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:53 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:53 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Clarendon Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, 500 block North Gould Street, 6:54 a.m.

Saturday - Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

JAIL

Today

• Reports unavailable at press time.

