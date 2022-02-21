SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Structure fire, 50 block East First Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 1:20 p.m.
• Cut gas line, 700 block North Gould Street, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:37 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Clarendon Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, 500 block North Gould Street, 6:54 a.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.