SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Over heated pump, 50 block East Alger Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 8:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block East Sixth Street, 12:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 Bowman Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Carbon Monoxide investigation, 500 block King Fisher Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Chris Ledoux Way, 1:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, East Alger Street, 5:38 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
Saturday
• Unspecified, 300 block Bryant Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Park Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block East Sixth Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:51 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Bowman Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Long Drive, 11:42 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1900 block Holmes Avenue, 3:14 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block Pinyon Place, 7:57 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 2:40 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Main Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Livestock Loose, Wetlands Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Sheridan Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Fraud, Night Hawk Court, 11:22 a.m.
• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Cat violation, Olympus Drive, 12:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Illinois Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Civil standby, West Sixth Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Road hazard, Brundage Lane, 3:01 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Dog at large West Burkitt Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, King Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Structure fire, East Alger Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:43 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avon Street, 8:37 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Careless driver, North Heights Drive, 1:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 10:06 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 10:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Suicide, East Sixth Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Domestic, Sheridan area, 1:53 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 2:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.
• Death investigation, Bowman Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Burton Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Sagebrush Drive, 6:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sheridan area, 11:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Linden Avenue, 1:39 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 2:0 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 2:26 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Idaho Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 3:33 p.m.
• Animal found, Lewis Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Loucks Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Bruce Mountain Drive, 10:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Woodland Park, 10:31 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 25 off-ramp, 2:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, banner, 8:05 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Civil standby, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 11:02 p.m.
Saturday
• Open door, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:25 a.m.
• Domestic, Broadway Avenue; West Fifth Street, Dayton, 9:18 a.m.
• Court/violation, North Custer Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, Mobile Court, Ranchester, 1:25 p.m.
• Writ, Marion Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Court/violation, Long Drive, 5:40 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 9:27 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, mile marker 5, 9:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sarah V. Kindle, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Quintion O. Marshall, 32, Hot Springs, South Dakota, possession controlled substance/plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Benjamin L. Osmun, 20, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Courtney N. Waggener, 24, Moorcroft, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction) out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Antonia R. Anderson, 34, New Mexico, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Raymond L. Collins, 32, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, eluding an officer, interference with officer, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Douglas E. Paben, 46, Ranchester, failure to pay child support, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Corey D. Stricker, 28, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle W. Wood, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Angel L. Buhl, 21, Sheridan, no valid drivers license, DUI, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Levi T. Dunkin, 31, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court
• David R. Garcia, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Flor I. Perez-Ortiz, 24, no residence reported, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 51