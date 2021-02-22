Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Over heated pump, 50 block East Alger Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 8:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:53 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block East Sixth Street, 12:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 Bowman Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 11:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Carbon Monoxide investigation, 500 block King Fisher Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:22 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Chris Ledoux Way, 1:10 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, East Alger Street, 5:38 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

Saturday

• Unspecified, 300 block Bryant Street, 7:14 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Park Drive, 11:07 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block East Sixth Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Trauma, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Bowman Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Long Drive, 11:42 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 11:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 1900 block Holmes Avenue, 3:14 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Pinyon Place, 7:57 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:49 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:36 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 2:40 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 a.m.

• Livestock Loose, Wetlands Drive, 10:10 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Sheridan Avenue, 10:43 a.m.

• Fraud, Night Hawk Court, 11:22 a.m.

• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Cat violation, Olympus Drive, 12:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Illinois Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil standby, West Sixth Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Road hazard, Brundage Lane, 3:01 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Dog at large West Burkitt Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, King Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Structure fire, East Alger Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:43 p.m.

• Family dispute, Avon Street, 8:37 p.m.

• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 11:13 p.m.

Saturday

• Careless driver, North Heights Drive, 1:29 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 10:06 a.m.

• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 10:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Suicide, East Sixth Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 1:53 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 2:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.

• Death investigation, Bowman Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Burton Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Domestic, Sagebrush Drive, 6:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 11:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, Sheridan area, 11:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:41 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Linden Avenue, 1:39 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 2:0 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 2:26 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Idaho Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 3:33 p.m.

• Animal found, Lewis Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:05 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Loucks Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bruce Mountain Drive, 10:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Woodland Park, 10:31 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 25 off-ramp, 2:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, banner, 8:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Civil standby, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 11:02 p.m.

Saturday

• Open door, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:25 a.m.

• Domestic, Broadway Avenue; West Fifth Street, Dayton, 9:18 a.m.

• Court/violation, North Custer Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Warrant service, Mobile Court, Ranchester, 1:25 p.m.

• Writ, Marion Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Court/violation, Long Drive, 5:40 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m. 

Sunday

• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 2:59 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 9:27 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, mile marker 5, 9:12 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Sarah V. Kindle, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Quintion O. Marshall, 32, Hot Springs, South Dakota, possession controlled substance/plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Benjamin L. Osmun, 20, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Courtney N. Waggener, 24, Moorcroft, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction) out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Antonia R. Anderson, 34, New Mexico, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Raymond L. Collins, 32, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, eluding an officer, interference with officer, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Douglas E. Paben, 46, Ranchester, failure to pay child support, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Corey D. Stricker, 28, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle W. Wood, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Angel L. Buhl, 21, Sheridan, no valid drivers license, DUI, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Levi T. Dunkin, 31, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court

• David R. Garcia, 65, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Flor I. Perez-Ortiz, 24, no residence reported, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 5

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 51

