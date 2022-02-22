SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Sugar View Drive, 9:21 a.m.
• Accident, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, Saddle Lane, 5:47 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Structure fire, East First Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Heald Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fox Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Snow removal, Paintbrush Drive, 11:01 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Trespass cold, West Loucks Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Jackson Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Fraud, North main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage lane, 4:04 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Grinnell Plaza, 4:29 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Animal found, Marion Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Crowd control, Long Drive, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Martin Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Lewis Street, 3:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Frank Street, noon
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Creekside Lane, 12:21 p.m.
• Accident, Hawk Road, 12:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Sixth Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Animal injured, 14th Street, 6:29 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Fight, Beaver Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Linden Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North main Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, east Seventh Street, 11:13 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Terra Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 9:41 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Mountain View Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Long Drive, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 1:11 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Animal found, Laclede Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 10:12 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Monday
• Accident, Long Drive, 9:01 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 12:05 p.m.
• Accident, West Mountain View Drive, 12:37 p.m.
• K9 public relations, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.
• K9 public relations, South Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 2:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Spaulding Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 4:39 p.m.
• Death investigation, Avoca Place, 7:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Burkitt Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 10:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Ridge Road, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Welfare check, Saw Mill Road, Dayton, 10:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Sixth Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Kleibur Drive, Dayton, 7:44 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:46 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 10:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street and Joe Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Overdue motorist, Highway 14A, Dayton, 11:55 p.m.
Monday
• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
• Fraud, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 8:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:12 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Street, Banner, 8:12 a.m.
• Warrant service, Mobile Circle, Sheridan, 8:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 1:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Brittney Alvarado, 31, Sheridan, (x3) failure to appear warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jodi L. Johnson, 57, Sheridan, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Gabriel Beasley, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Scott J. Flaharty, 30, Sheridan, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher L. Olson, 30, Sheridan, DUI, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Derek camp, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Joel T. Saur, 36, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Douglas E. Paben, 47, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 2