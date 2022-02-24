Sheriff's Office stock
File photo

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:33 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Avon Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Gas leak, 600 block Illinois Street, 3:22 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Avon street, 6:27 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:17 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:36 a.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Grinnell Plaza, 3:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Second Avenue East, 8:36 a.m.

• Drug other, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 11:08 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 12:42 p.m.

• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Accident, Illinois Street, 1 p.m.

• Fraud, Grinnell Plaza, 1:51 p.m.

• Fight, West Alger Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, NB Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Osprey Boulevard, 5:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Olympus Drive, 5:29 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Sibley Circle, 6:17 p.m.

• Drug other, Mydland Road, 7:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 9:11 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Traffic complaint, West 13th Street, 4:19 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Heath M. Burr, 50, Story, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy U. Herrera, 41, Laramie, assault/battery of an officer, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 4

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

