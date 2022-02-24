SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:33 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Avon Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Gas leak, 600 block Illinois Street, 3:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Avon street, 6:27 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:36 a.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Grinnell Plaza, 3:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 8:17 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Second Avenue East, 8:36 a.m.
• Drug other, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 11:08 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 12:42 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois Street, 1 p.m.
• Fraud, Grinnell Plaza, 1:51 p.m.
• Fight, West Alger Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, NB Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Osprey Boulevard, 5:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Olympus Drive, 5:29 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Sibley Circle, 6:17 p.m.
• Drug other, Mydland Road, 7:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 9:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, West 13th Street, 4:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Heath M. Burr, 50, Story, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy U. Herrera, 41, Laramie, assault/battery of an officer, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 4
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3