SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 North Mountain View Drive, 3:22 p.m.

• EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 3:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Accident, Highway 338, 3:32 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Littering, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• DUI, Highland Avenue, 3:16 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, East Fifth Street, 6:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Avoca Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Kooi Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 10:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:52 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Drive, 11:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Drive, 11:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Drive, 11:18 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 11:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 12:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Creekside Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:52 p.m.

• Zoning violation, South Canby Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Brundage Lane, 6:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Grinnell Plaza, 7:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:47 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:36 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff's Office, Fifth Street, 11:24 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Littering, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 8:08 a.m.

• Death investigation, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 2:13 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 12, 3:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert, Ranchester, 7:28 p.m.

• Assist WHP, East Fifth Street, 11:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Catherine L. Alden, 36, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Chassidy M. Harmon, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mathew G. Hearn, 33, Sheridan, criminal trespass, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Whitney M. Kesner, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• John R. Kirkpatrick, 25, Sheridan, reckless driving, custody on warrant or incident, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob Myron, 30, no residence reported, destruction of property, possession of marijuana, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shane R. Taylor, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 8

Number of releases for Wednesday: 2

