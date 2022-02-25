Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 3:07 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Lewis Street, 8:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Fort Road, 2:25 p.m.

• Fire sprinkler line break, 900 block Sibley Circle, 5:54 p.m.

• Oven fire, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:03 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Structure fire, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:19 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:48 a.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Lewis Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Heights Lane, 8:34 a.m.

• Domestic, South Linden Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• Snow removal, Sixth Avenue East, 10 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, Lewis Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Warren Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Structure fire, Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage lane, 6:24 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Gould Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:51 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Death investigation, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 11:04 a.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown,. Saddle Lane, 7:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14-16, mile marker 48, Clearmont, 8:45 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Javier X. Bearcloud, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy J. Ott, 28, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Isaiah P. Proctor, 39, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 4

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3

Number of releases for Thursday: 0

