SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 3:07 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Lewis Street, 8:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:44 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Fort Road, 2:25 p.m.
• Fire sprinkler line break, 900 block Sibley Circle, 5:54 p.m.
• Oven fire, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Structure fire, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Fire alarm, Lewis Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Lane, 8:34 a.m.
• Domestic, South Linden Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sixth Avenue East, 10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:53 p.m.
• Animal injured, Lewis Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Warren Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Structure fire, Fourth Avenue East, 6:17 p.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage lane, 6:24 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Gould Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:51 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 11:04 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown,. Saddle Lane, 7:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14-16, mile marker 48, Clearmont, 8:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Javier X. Bearcloud, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy J. Ott, 28, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Isaiah P. Proctor, 39, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 4
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 0