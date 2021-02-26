SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block Pioneer Road, 9:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI, Loucks Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:13 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Jefferson Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Cat violation, Victoria Street, 11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Burkitt Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sixth Avenue East, 11:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Lewis Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Harrison Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Fight, Clarendon Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Barking dog, De Smet Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 6:55 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Avon Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 10:02 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious Circumstance, Highway 87, mile marker 33, 8:44 a.m.
• Sex Offense, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 33, Dayton, 8:52
• Suspicious circumstance, Meade Creek Road, 11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:07 p.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 4:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Open door, Highway 87, 7:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 11:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Curtis A. Lee, 59, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin J. Mayer, 34, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alan I. Roberts, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Thomas A. Yates, 19, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 8