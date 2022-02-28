SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Minnow Path, 5:53 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 8:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 10:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:14 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 700 block East Works Street, 7:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, Sunset Lane, 3:16 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 2:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:17 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 2:36 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Summit Drive, 3:49 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Alger Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 6:11 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Minor in possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
• Medical, Lewis Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Medical, Whitney Way, 9:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Pheasant Place, 10:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Public contact, North Main Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Death investigation, Sixth Avenue East, 8:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sixth Avenue East, 8:49 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 9:17 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Sheridan area, 11:02 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Traffic stop, South Main Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 2:29 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Burkitt Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Nebraska Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Sugar View Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 16th Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 7 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Runaway, Edwards Drive, 10:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
• DUI, Scott Street, 1:49 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, 6:07 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:46 p.m.
• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, Park Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, 11th Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East Fifth Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Public contact, Whitney Way, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dry Ranch Road, 12:46 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 a.m.
• Theft cold, Industrial Lane, 9:44 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose lane, Banner, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Sixth Avenue East, 8:49 a.m.
• Assault with deadly weapon, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:42 a.m.
• Records only, 13th Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 2:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 2:40 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Kroe Lane, 3:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 3:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported
Saturday
• Kerri J. Avery, 39, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Willie O. Cooper, 30, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James S. Irwin, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Melanie J. Redinger, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeremy L. Whiteman, 39, Hardin, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48