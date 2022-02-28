Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Minnow Path, 5:53 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 8:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 10:01 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:14 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 700 block East Works Street, 7:55 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday - Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, Sunset Lane, 3:16 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:17 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Animal found, West 11th Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 2:36 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Summit Drive, 3:49 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Alger Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 6:11 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Minor in possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Medical, Whitney Way, 9:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Pheasant Place, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Public contact, North Main Street, 7:02 a.m.

• Death investigation, Sixth Avenue East, 8:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sixth Avenue East, 8:49 a.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 9:17 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Citizen dispute, Sheridan area, 11:02 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Traffic stop, South Main Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 2:29 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Burkitt Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Nebraska Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Sugar View Drive, 4:13 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 16th Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 7 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff's Office, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Runaway, Edwards Drive, 10:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

Sunday

•  Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 1:35 a.m.

• DUI, Scott Street, 1:49 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, 6:07 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:46 p.m.

• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Mental subject, Park Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, 11th Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 7:21 p.m.

• Custody dispute, East Fifth Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Public contact, Whitney Way, 8:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dry Ranch Road, 12:46 a.m.

• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 a.m.

• Theft cold, Industrial Lane, 9:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose lane, Banner, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, Sixth Avenue East, 8:49 a.m.

• Assault with deadly weapon, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:42 a.m.

• Records only, 13th Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 2:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 2:40 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Kroe Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 3:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No arrests reported

Saturday

• Kerri J. Avery, 39, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Willie O. Cooper, 30, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James S. Irwin, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Melanie J. Redinger, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Jeremy L. Whiteman, 39, Hardin, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 5

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48

