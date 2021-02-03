SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 5:30 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 5:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, Delphi Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:47 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:23 a.m.
• Theft cold, Brock Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Records only, Broadway Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 8:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Thomas Drive, 11:43 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Montana Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Frackleton Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 4:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Heights Road, 4:12 p.m.
• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, A Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, East Brundage Lane, 5:30 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Pheasant Draw Road, 6:26 p.m.
• Runaway, West 14th Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, Parker Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Battery, Lane Lane, 8:24 a.m.
• Fraud, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 9:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, Beaver Creek Road, 9:55 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Sixth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 3:48 p.m.
• Harassment, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 3:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 9:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nash D. Dierman, 20, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Edward L. Poole, 63, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3