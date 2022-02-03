SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Davis Tee, 7:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block East Brundage Lane, 2:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 3:40 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Sheridan Police Department assist, 700 block Long Drive, 9:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
Total calls: 18
• Public assist/standby: 2
• Emergent calls: 1 (cancelled)
* Medical: 10
* Trauma: 5
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
• Family dispute, North Main Street, 2:14 a.m.
• DUI, West Tenth Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
• Public contact, South Connor Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Zoning violation, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Marion Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Animal incident, Spaulding Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Lewis Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheri Lane, 10:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Quail Court, 10:58 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Threat, East 12th Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Nebraska Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Brundage Lane, 2:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:30 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 6:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:04 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 9:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Highway 335, 1:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Death investigation, Roberts Drive, 6:25 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Kevin Barnhart, 49, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn R. Becklund, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Anthony D Garretson Jr., 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of controlled substance/plant form, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tavean Montoya, 20, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Grant Ponder, 48, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Britin F. Smith, 34, Denver, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6
Number of releases for Tuesday: 6