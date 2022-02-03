Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Davis Tee, 7:50 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block East Brundage Lane, 2:19 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 3:40 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Sheridan Police Department assist, 700 block Long Drive, 9:41 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

Total calls: 18

• Public assist/standby: 2

• Emergent calls: 1 (cancelled)

* Medical: 10

* Trauma: 5

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 a.m.

• Family dispute, North Main Street, 2:14 a.m.

• DUI, West Tenth Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 a.m.

• Public contact, South Connor Street, 7:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Zoning violation, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Marion Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Animal incident, Spaulding Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Lewis Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sheri Lane, 10:15 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Quail Court, 10:58 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Threat, East 12th Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Nebraska Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Death investigation, East Brundage Lane, 2:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:30 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 6:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 9:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Highway 335, 1:10 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Death investigation, Roberts Drive, 6:25 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kevin Barnhart, 49, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Shawn R. Becklund, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony D Garretson Jr., 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of controlled substance/plant form, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tavean Montoya, 20, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Grant Ponder, 48, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Britin F. Smith, 34, Denver, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6

Number of releases for Tuesday: 6

Tags

Recommended for you