SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 130 block North Main Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Cotton Wood Lane, 12:45 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Emerson Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Highway 345, 3:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 8:02 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Canby Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Fraud, Pinyon Place, 1:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Minuteman Court, 3:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:13 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Illegal parking, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• Fraud, Cottage Grove, Banner, 10:33 a.m.
• Fraud, Columbus Road, Dayton, 12:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, Ranchester, 3:19 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 345, Ranchester, 4:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Vern L. Groth, 70, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 0
Number of releases for Wednesday: 5