SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 600 block Kentucky Avenue, 2:49 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1500 block Warren Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 Block East Second Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Acetylene tank on fire, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:59 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Drug other, Lewis Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
• Damaged property, Summit Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 1:11 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Ridge Road, 3:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ridge Road, 3:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Structure fire, Whitney Way, 3:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Mydland Road, 4:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Laclede Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 7:42 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 10:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Adult abuse, Holloway Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 9:13 a.m.
• Animal incident, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 4:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 13.5, Ranchester, 9:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Melissa Raulerson, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kimberlee K. Salstrom, 45, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 6