SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 800 block Burton Street, 2:32 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Montana Street, 9:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 8:03 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 8:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Piper Road, 8:46 a.m.
• Harassment, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:21 a.m.
• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:22 a.m.
• Medical, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Richard A. Davis, 37, Sheridan, theft, pedestrian under influence, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vern L. Groth, 70, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Whitney M. Kesner, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hyesen N. Petry, 23, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Eric K. Stallings, 41, Sheridan, indecent exposure, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4
Number of releases for Thursday: 3