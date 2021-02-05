Sheriff's Office stock
File photo

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, 800 block Burton Street, 2:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block East  Montana Street, 9:34 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 8:03 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 8:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Piper Road, 8:46 a.m.

• Harassment, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:21 a.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Richard A. Davis, 37, Sheridan, theft, pedestrian under influence, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Vern L. Groth, 70, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Whitney M. Kesner, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Hyesen N. Petry, 23, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Eric K. Stallings, 41, Sheridan, indecent exposure, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4

Number of releases for Thursday: 3

