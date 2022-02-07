SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:12 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Smoldering cigarette receptacle, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:05 p.m.
• Broken fire sprinkler, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:37 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1500 block Omarr Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 10 block Whitney Way, 11:31 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Highland Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:21 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Medical call (primary), 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 4:44 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Sheridan area, 6:11 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Third Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugar View Drive, 8 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Way, 8:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Woodland Park, 10:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Gould Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Snow removal, Ninth Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Ninth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Public contact, North Main Street, 2:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Snow removal, East Brundage Lane, 3:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Domestic, 11th Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan parkway, 4:36 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 5:49 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Avoca Place, 8:55 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Townhouse Place, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar Check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Jefferson Street, 2:19 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:18 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Gould Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Warrant service, Circle Three Drive, 2:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:22 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 6:41 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Kentucky Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Ash Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
Sunday
• Threats cold, East Seventh Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Court/violation, East Works Street, 2:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 3:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage lane, 5:46 a.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Brooks Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Driver license violation, West 11th Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Drug activity, Fourth Avenue East, 4:07 p.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 4:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Jefferson Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Brundage Lane, 5:28 p.m.
• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane, 5:38 p.m.
• Medical, North Gould Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 5:58 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Delphi Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 7:11 p.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 12:03 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 12:42 a.m.
• Medical, Cox Valley Road, 7:33 a.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 87, Banner, 4:46 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, East Brundage Lane, 11:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 1:46 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Airport Road, 9:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Maverick Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Main Street, Dayton, 6:10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jerome J. Addison, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick W. Ankrom, 34, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gabriel Beasley, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael D. Jones, Douglas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Thomas E. Leverette, 49, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Robert K. Weber, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Brailey J. Benton, 29, Dayton, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John C. Schroeder Jr., 59, Story, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Charles E. Shepherd, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Benjamin R. Tople, 32, Sheridan, DUI, leaving accident with another vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Hannah Ray, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua L. Ray, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 59