SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Holmes Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:12 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 500 block Carlin Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Accident, 200 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 4:18 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Montana Street, 11:05 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:25 a.m.
• Water heater malfunction, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Meridian Street, 7:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 8:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 1700 Holmes Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 5:28 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:11 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Trauma, 28 Forest Service Road, 2:31 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Eighth Street, 4 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block College Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Trauma, Sheridan Avenue and Brundage Lane, 5:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:16 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 400 block Brook Street, 4:52 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Trauma, Lane Lane, 3:51 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block West Whitney Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Murphy Gulch Road, 8:08 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Montana Street, 11:05 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block West Lott Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Meridian Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Meridian Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 8:44 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 10:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Fort Road, 3:36 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Val Vista Street, 5:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:24 a.m.
• Harassment, West 16th Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Pond View Court, 9:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Taylor Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:42 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 4:18 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 5:55 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 8:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 15th Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• DUI, East Montana Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Removal of Subject, East College Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, Taylor Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
Friday
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:09 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Threats cold, Whitney Way, 10:40 a.m.
• Embezzlement, North Gould Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Delphi Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dana Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Jackson Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, East Mountain View, 3:39 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Fifth Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Accident, Parker Avenue and West 13th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Sheridan area, 5:04 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Accident with injury, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 6:50 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Seventh Street, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:46 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Skeels Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Burkitt Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Registration violation, Woodworth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 10:12 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Sugarland Drive, 10:54 a.m.
• Snow removal, Big Horn Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Michael Drive, 11:13 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Drug other, South Carrington Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Highland Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 4:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 4:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Broadway Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sagebrush Drive, 8:31 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, Fourth Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 5:27 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, 8:35 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Brooks Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Montana Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 2:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 2:26 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Tenth Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Battery, Quail Court, 6:06 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Medical, Meridian Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 8:52 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 9:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 11:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Juvenile out of control, Pompey Creek Road, Banner, 7:24 a.m.
• Hit and run, Cat Creek Road, 7:47 a.m.
• Information, West 13th Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Accident, Hickory Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lane Lane, 3:07 p.m.
• Fraud, Decker Road, 3:39 p.m.
• Domestic, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:54 p.m.
• Accident, Bird Farm Road, 6:58 p.m.
• Shots, Brinton Road, 8:15 p.m.
• Accident, Coutant Creek Road, mile marker 1, 9:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 2:34 a.m.
• Records only, Main Street, Dayton, 9:11 a.m.
• Accident, Knode Road and Canvasback Road, 1:22 p.m.
• Records only, Leopard Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 3:28 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 3:52 p.m.
• Animal injured, Upper Prairie Dog Road, mile marker 5.1, 7:04 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:38 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Fraud, River Rock Road, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:49 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:21 p.m.
• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 2:10 p.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 34, 3:43 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Woboda Lane, 6:28 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicole D. Goswick, 37, Cody, child endangering, bond revocation, possession controlled substance/liquid form, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Shane W. Merkey, 28, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kristofer M. Wright, 33, Cody, theft, unrestrained child/not in seat, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Alissa L. Tisdale, 41, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Grant G. Babbs, 60, Story, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David E. Heiling, 41, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 52