SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide incident, 600 block Kentucky Avenue, 3:16 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:04 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Cut gas line, Welton Lane, 11:17 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7:15 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Parking compliant, West Burkitt Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Rape cold, West Timberline Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Snow removal, Laclede Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:26 p.m.

• Trespass warning, West Works Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Dog bite, Val Vista Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 5:41 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Connor Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Pass Creek Road and Highway 345, Parkman, 7:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Cayuse Court, 8:36 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 1:03 p.m.

• Civil, Railway Avenue, Dayton, 2:52 p.m.

• Death notification, Highway 335, 3:42 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fort Road, 6:42 p.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 15.5, 6:48 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Zachary C. Anderson, 23, Wright, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amber R. Neel, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Rachael A. Rodriguez, 30, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 3

Number of releases for Monday: 10

