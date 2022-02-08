SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Carbon monoxide incident, 600 block Kentucky Avenue, 3:16 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Cut gas line, Welton Lane, 11:17 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Parking compliant, West Burkitt Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Rape cold, West Timberline Drive, 11:16 a.m.
• Snow removal, Laclede Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West Works Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Dog bite, Val Vista Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 5:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Connor Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Pass Creek Road and Highway 345, Parkman, 7:39 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Cayuse Court, 8:36 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Animal incident, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 1:03 p.m.
• Civil, Railway Avenue, Dayton, 2:52 p.m.
• Death notification, Highway 335, 3:42 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fort Road, 6:42 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 15.5, 6:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Zachary C. Anderson, 23, Wright, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amber R. Neel, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Rachael A. Rodriguez, 30, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 10