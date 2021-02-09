SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Victoria Street, 2:16 a.m.
• Accident, Sumner Street and Perkins Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Medical assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Old Course Way, 10:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, Cesna Road, 1:15 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 2:18 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sheridan area, 7:47 a.m.
• Accident, Val Vista Street, 7:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Lost property, Broadway Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Timberline Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Grinnell Plaza, 10:28 a.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Animal found, Long Drive, 10:47 a.m.
• Hit and run, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:47 a.m.
• Burglary cold, North Gould Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Court/violation, Grinnell Plaza, 11:05 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:53 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Fraud, Pioneer Road, 1:46 p.m.
• Accident, Sumner Street and Perkins Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Snow removal, Bowman Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Water Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue East, 6:58 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Delphi Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 7:01 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 10:46 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Animal injured, Airport Road, 4:45 p.m.
• Accident, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 5:15 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Cat Creek Road, 6:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90, mile marker 23.5, 7:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 8:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jessie A. Carbert, 31, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Willie O. Cooper, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Phillip D. Smith, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 7