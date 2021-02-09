Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Victoria Street, 2:16 a.m.

• Accident, Sumner Street and Perkins Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Medical assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Old Course Way, 10:42 p.m.

   

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• RMA assist, Cesna Road, 1:15 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 2:18 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Sheridan area, 7:47 a.m.

• Accident, Val Vista Street, 7:57 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Timberline Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Grinnell Plaza, 10:28 a.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 10:47 a.m.

• Hit and run, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:47 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Gould Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Court/violation, Grinnell Plaza, 11:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:53 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Fraud, Pioneer Road, 1:46 p.m.

• Accident, Sumner Street and Perkins Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Snow removal, Bowman Avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Water Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Second Avenue East, 6:58 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Delphi Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 7:01 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 10:46 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Animal injured, Airport Road, 4:45 p.m.

• Accident, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 5:15 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, Cat Creek Road, 6:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90, mile marker 23.5, 7:55 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 8:13 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jessie A. Carbert, 31, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Willie O. Cooper, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Phillip D. Smith, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 7

