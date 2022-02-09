SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Possible structure fire, 2500 block Allen Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
• Vehicle scrap fire, 1200 block Skeels Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 1600 block Park Side Court, 3:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 9:12 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Fire other, Skeels Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Skeels Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Stalking, North Main Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Double Eagle Drive, 12:49 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 1:15 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 3:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Brundage Lane, 3:43 p.m.
• Cat violation, West Fifth Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Gabrielle Court, 4:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 4:38 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Hillcrest Drive, 8:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Runaway, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 4.5, Parkman, 2 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 3, Parkman, 2:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Wildcat Road, 5:57 p.m.
• Open door, Main Street, Dayton, 7:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Arianna L. Roth, 22, Sheridan, theft, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1