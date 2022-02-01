SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Third Street, 9:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 2:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1400 block Taylor Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Structure fire, 1400 block Taylor Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
13 total calls
• 10 emergency calls
• 3 public assist/standbys
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Warren Avenue, 5:01 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Damaged property, Prairie Dog Road, 9:03 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Tenth Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 15th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sugarland Drive, 2:34 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Parker Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 5:35 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:36 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sheridan area, 7:37 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Canby Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Structure fire, Taylor Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Records only, West 13th Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Fraud, Highway 14 eastbound, 10:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 4, Ranchester, 2:50 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Woodland Park Road, 4:37 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Highland Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 5:51 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fischer Drive, Banner, 7:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14, mile marker 85, Ranchester, 10:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 5