SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Primary medical, 1100 block Pioneer Road, 4:28 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 300 block North Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 2:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Public assist, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 5:23 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 7:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 12:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 4:10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle. East Fourth Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West First Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 2:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Dispute, Skeels Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, South Canby Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 11:06 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
Saturday
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:54 a.m.
• Hit and run (unattended vehicle), Park Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Careless driver, Meadowlark Lane, 11:11 a.m.
• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard, 11:23 a.m.
• Cat violation, De Smet Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Fraud, North Mountain View, 2:34 p.m.
• Theft, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Medical, Leopard Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 7:49 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Third Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 2:22 p.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Vandalism, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Theft, Avoca Place, 6:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 6:08 p.m.
• Agency assist, Sugarland Drive, 6:16 p.m.
• Threats, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• 911 hang up, South Main Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Overdose, Long Drive, 7:52 p.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Court violation, Parker Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Brooks Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Agency assist, West 13th Street, 8:52 a.m.
Saturday
• Hit and run, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:42 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Brundage Lane, 10:16 a.m.
• Hit and run, Cat Creek Road, 3:25 p.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), West 13th Street, 6:06 p.m.
Sunday
• Agency assist, Interstate 90, Parkman, 12:25 a.m.
• Fraud, Bowman Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Kruse Creek Road, 8:56 a.m.
• 911 hang up, West 17th Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Beatty Gulch Road, 3:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, 6:46 p.m.
• Structure fire, Calvary Ridge Road, 6:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 8:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Amanda L. Lund, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 31, Sheridan, DUI and driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick D. Shelley, 53, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3
Number of releases for the weekend: 1