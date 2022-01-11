Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled). 1200 block North Gould Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:50 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North  Jefferson Street, 6:18 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:34 a.m.

• Removal of subject, East Woodland Park, 8:37 a.m.

• Careless driver, Long Drive, 9:03 a.m.

• Child neglect, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ridge Drive, 10:31 a.m.

• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 10:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avon Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Parker Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 5:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Runaway, Emerson Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Dunnuck Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 10:21 p.m.

• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 10:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, Main Street, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lowe Prairie Dog Road, 11:33 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, 1242 East Brundage Lane, 5:11 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Walker L. McMillan, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Zachary J. Montgomery, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 3

