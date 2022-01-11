SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled). 1200 block North Gould Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Woodland Park, 8:37 a.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 9:03 a.m.
• Child neglect, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ridge Drive, 10:31 a.m.
• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 11:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 2:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:50 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Parker Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 5:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Runaway, Emerson Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Dunnuck Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 10:21 p.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 10:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, Main Street, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lowe Prairie Dog Road, 11:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 1242 East Brundage Lane, 5:11 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Walker L. McMillan, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Zachary J. Montgomery, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 3