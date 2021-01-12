SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Medical, 2900 block Highway 87, 11:38 a.m.
• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue and Kroe Lane, 12:34 p.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Taylor Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• VA transfer, 400 block West Lott Street, Buffalo, 3:35 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 9, 3:33 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Lane Lane, 7:03 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Lane Lane, 9:26 p.m.
• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Taylor Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 15th Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Amanda Lane, 2:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 2:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Brundage Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Fifth Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 6:11 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Missing person, East Sixth Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Records only, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 3:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 6:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street and South Thurmond Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lane Lane, 6:59 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street and Osprey Boulevard, 7:49 p.m.
• Littering, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Third Street, Big Horn, 11:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Macey A. Alden, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Buddy A. Hall, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cody E. Knode, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, taking contraband into jail, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Marie A. Legarreta, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 8