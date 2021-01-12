Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:30 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Medical, 2900 block Highway 87, 11:38 a.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue and Kroe Lane, 12:34 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Taylor Avenue, 2:21 p.m.

• VA transfer, 400 block West Lott Street, Buffalo, 3:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 9, 3:33 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Lane Lane, 7:03 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Lane Lane, 9:26 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Domestic, Taylor Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 15th Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Amanda Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 2:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Brundage Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Fifth Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 6:11 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Missing person, East Sixth Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 9:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Records only, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 3:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 6:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street and South Thurmond Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lane Lane, 6:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street and Osprey Boulevard, 7:49 p.m.

• Littering, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Third Street, Big Horn, 11:55 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Macey A. Alden, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Buddy A. Hall, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody E. Knode, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, taking contraband into jail, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

• Marie A. Legarreta, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 38

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 8

