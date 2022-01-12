SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 1:27 a.m.
• Blood draw, 50 block West 13th Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:07 a.m.
• Blood draw, 50 block Wes 13th street, 11:15 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 1:26 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 3:47 a.m.
• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 8:05 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Brundage lane, 12:15 p.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:05 p.m.
• Family dispute, Spaulding Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Burkitt Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 1:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.
• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Court, 3:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Lewis Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Canby Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 11:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Story, 6:02 a.m.
• Animal incident, Foothill Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 73, Dayton, 6:23 p.m.
• Shots, Highway 14 eastbound, 7:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 9:40 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Stagecoach Drive, 11:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Neil T. Coon, 36, Northglenn, Colorado, careless driving, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holly M. Garver, 42, Sheridan, DUI, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason L. Wilson, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1