SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:06 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 2:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:33 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street and Highland Avenue, 5:58 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:36 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Dow, 12:38 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Dow, 1:08 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Whitetail Lane, 5:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:31 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:59 a.m.
• Missing person, Pheasant Place, 6:35 a.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 8:40 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Battery cold, North Main Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Idaho Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 1:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Taylor Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Drug other, Sheridan area, 3:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Court, 3:41 p.m.
• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Threat, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• DUI, Brooks Street, 5:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 9:25 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 10:05 p.m.
• Theft cold, Park Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 7:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jesse R. Beels, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan S. Horton, 35, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Marie A. Legarreta, 41, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mallori L. Shakespeare, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4