SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 200 block Highway 343, 1:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, Paintbrush Drive, 7:06 a.m.
• Cat trap, Osprey Boulevard, 7:43 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 10:12 a.m.
• Barking dog, De Smet Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
• Domestic, South Canby Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, North Main Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 11:33 a.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Brundage Lane, 1:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 1:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Eighth Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:42 p.m.
• Court/violation, Sheridan area, 4:09 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, North Heights Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 5:39 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Domestic, Burton Street, 7:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Littering, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Ranchester, 7:11 a.m.
• Stalking, Taylor Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 343, Dayton, 1:14 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 5:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Sebastian B. Mauck, 27, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 36
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3