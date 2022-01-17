SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), North Main Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Whitney Way, 2:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 7:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1800 block Edwards Drive, 2:16 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:08 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1200 block Sugarview Drive, 4:39 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Structure fire, 100 block West 16th Street, 9:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Structure fire, 100 block West 16th Street, 9:06 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time;
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.