SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 9:34 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 700 block Gladstone Street, 11:06 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 10:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 10:56 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 3 p.m.
• Lift assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Fall, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:13 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Big Goose Road, 5:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 10:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Maverick Lane, 11:53 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 500 block Big Goose Road, 5:23 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:06 a.m.
• Medical, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:34 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block East Heald Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Fort Road, 3:45 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Lodore Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:22 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:06 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block Gladstone Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Maverick Lane, 11:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Mydland Road, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:57 a.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Airport Road, 10:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Court, 3:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Beckton Road, 4:39 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Medical, Big Goose Road, mile marker 5, 5:31 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 10:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 3:04 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Kelly Drive, 6:43 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 10:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Birch Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Heald Street, 10:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Ninth Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Woodland Park, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:17 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Interstate 90 eastbound, 12:25 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, West Alger Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 12:50 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street 2:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 2:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:28 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 3:41 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Works Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 11:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:11 a.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Drive, 1:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, Canfield Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 2:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Animal incident, Emerson Street, 4:03 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Littering, Sugarland Drive, 7:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sunrise Lane, 7:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, King Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Sugarland Drive, 7:33 p.m.
• Fight, West 11th Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 10:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Animal found, Bowman Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Stalking cold, Champion Drive, 11:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:22 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Double Eagle Drive, 1:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Mental subject, Pheasant Place, 5:33 p.m.
• Road hazard, Main Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Prowler, Val Vista Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Clarendon Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Champion Drive, 9:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.