SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke investigation, 800 block Highland Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Sheridan Police Department assist, 1200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Gabrielle Court, 3:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 32, 3:29 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Custer Street, 4:02 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block Timberline Drive, 9:45 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Mydland Road, 10:31 a.m.
• Casper transfer, Casper, 1:03 p.m.
• Medical, Leach Road, 1:30 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block South Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Medical, 3600 block North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Medical, Decker Road, 8:41 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block Sumner Street, 10:53 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1800 block Edwards Drive, 2:17 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:52 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 7:10 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 11:10 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Marion Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Trauma, Antelope Butte Ski Resort, 1:29 p.m
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 East Brundage Lane, 8:21 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1200 block Sugarview Drive, 4:38 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:48 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Medical, Penrose Lane, 9:42 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Jim Creek Road, 9:42 a.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 1:42 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 4:33 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West 16th Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Fire standby, 100 block West 16th Street, 9:16 p.m.
Monday
• Medical, 200 block West Sixth Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Burrows Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Medical, 2400 block Townhouse Place, 12:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:17 p.m
• Medical, 1200 South Sheridan Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 32, 3:27 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Gabrielle Court, 3:51 p.m.
• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Parkside Court, 4:24 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 7:27 p.m.
• Lift assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
Monday
• Citizen assist, DeSmet Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:38 a.m.
• Phone harassment, West 12th Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Accident, Idaho Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 11:28 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Idaho Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Public contact, Heartland Drive, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Marion Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, Yellowtail Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Threat, South Linden Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Creek Circle, 1:42 p.m.
• Lost property, Meridian Street, 2 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Illinois Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Cat trap, Steffen Court, 4:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 5:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, West College Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• DUI, Loucks Street, 11:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Accident, Wildcat Road, mile marker 1, 1:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Leach Road, 1:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 4:39 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 2:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Family dispute, Jim Creek Road, Banner, 9:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.
Monday
• Family dispute, Highland Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Records only, 13th Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 32, 3:25 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Upper Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 5:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 16th Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Andrew P. Fettig, 32, Sheridan, interference with an officer, obstructive or disruptive conduct, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jennifer M. Lake, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan R. Mullinax, 49, Sheridan, fighting in public, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Seth N. Mullinax, 21, Sheridan, fighting in public, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gregory S. Schell, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kelsea L. Chestnut, 30, Basin, DUI, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethen M. Myers, 21, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Dakota S. Lafond, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Greg T. Messingham, 68, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 59