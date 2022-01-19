SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 Omarr Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block East Ridge Road, 11:09 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Sheriffs office assist, West Brundage Lane, 4:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Delphi Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Child neglect, West 12th Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:11 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 a.m. - Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Cold theft, Long Drive, 12:24 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 12:40 p.m.
• Fraud, West First Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Whitney Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Lost property, Whisper Lane, Ranchester, 10:30 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Columbus Drive, Dayton, 10:58 a.m.
• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cox Valley Road, 3:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert, Ranchester, 9:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Haley R. Hill, 24, Sheridan, probation violation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1