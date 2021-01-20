SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Gould Street, 6:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:02 a.m.
• Accident, Eighth Street and North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Fire, 600 block East Sixth Street, 5:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Pond View Court, 8:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 8:25 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Terra Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pond Drive, 9 a.m.
• Pornography, Val Vista Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Shooting guns, Cottonwood Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Harassment, Lincoln Drive, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:13 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Threat, East Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 2:47 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fourth Avenue East, 4:55 p.m.
• Fire other, East Sixth Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• DUI, Wyoming Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Sawyers Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Eighth Street and North Main Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Brook Street, Ranchester, 7:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Wyoming Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Chelsea L. Croy, 22, no residence reported, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David S. Massar, 62, no residence reported, interference with officer, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Donroy B. Walker, 62, no residence reported, DUI, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession controlled substance/plant form, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Laurie E. Gausvik, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Andres D. Sanchez-Yobal, 59, Bozeman, Montana, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chris W. Schroko, 52, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kevin L. Jacobs, 40, Sheridan, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alan I. Roberts, 33, Sheridan, interference with officer, unlawful contact, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jesse A. Rodriguez, 51, Sheridan, unlawful contact, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Jesse A. Rodriguez, 51, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Tuesday
• Michelle M. Fiedor, 57, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4