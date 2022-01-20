SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, Big Goose Road, mile marker 3, 8 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 7:29 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Warren Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 12:36 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Creekside Lane, 5:17 p.m.
• Court/violation, Old Course Way, 7 p.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 8:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident with injuries, Big Goose Road, 7:56 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 87, 4:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, River Road, Dayton, 5:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193, mile marker 103, Banner,
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Rusty Q. Limberhand, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Bennett Neumeister, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0