SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Smoke detector check, 1000 block Adair Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Val Vista Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:50 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Colonial Drive, 6:47 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Drug activity, Omarr Avenue, 7:51 a.m.

• Harassment, South Jefferson Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 11:40 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 12:10 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 3:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Warrant service, Taylor Avenue, 9:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:24 a.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, mile marker .5, Big Horn, 9:20 a.m.

• Hit and run, Beatty Gulch Road, 12:55 p.m.

• Death notification, Weare Street, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.

• Juvenile probation, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 5:54 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Eaton Ranch Road, 7:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Ranchester, 11:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Nathaniel W. Gideon, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dalton W. Turner, 24, Sheridan, interference with officer, possession controlled substance/plant form, leaving accident/other vehicle, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 42

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0

