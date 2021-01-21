SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Smoke detector check, 1000 block Adair Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Val Vista Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Colonial Drive, 6:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Drug activity, Omarr Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
• Harassment, South Jefferson Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 11:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 12:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Warrant service, Taylor Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Found property, Red Grade Road, mile marker .5, Big Horn, 9:20 a.m.
• Hit and run, Beatty Gulch Road, 12:55 p.m.
• Death notification, Weare Street, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 5:54 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Eaton Ranch Road, 7:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Ranchester, 11:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel W. Gideon, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dalton W. Turner, 24, Sheridan, interference with officer, possession controlled substance/plant form, leaving accident/other vehicle, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0