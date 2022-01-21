Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 6:30 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 7:29 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block East Brundage Street, 6:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 9:48 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 3:33 a.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 7:37 a.m.

• Child neglect, Mydland Road, 7:57 a.m.

• Threats cold, East Woodland Park, 10:28 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Works Street, 12 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:15 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Second Avenue East, 12:17 p.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 12:36 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Canby Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Robbery alarm, College Meadow Drive, 9:29 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, Interstate 90, mile marker 6, 2:02 p.m.

• Damaged property, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:53 p.m.

• Probation violation, West 16th Street, 10:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 0

Number of releases for Thursday: 2

