SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 6:30 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 7:29 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block East Brundage Street, 6:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 9:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 3:33 a.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 7:37 a.m.
• Child neglect, Mydland Road, 7:57 a.m.
• Threats cold, East Woodland Park, 10:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 12 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Second Avenue East, 12:17 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Canby Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Robbery alarm, College Meadow Drive, 9:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Interstate 90, mile marker 6, 2:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:53 p.m.
• Probation violation, West 16th Street, 10:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 0
Number of releases for Thursday: 2