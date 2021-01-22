SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 3:33 p.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 800 block Avoca Ave, 4:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Fort Road, 10:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Holmes Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:58 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:08 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 10:36 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Court/violation, Mydland Road, 2:41 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 3:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Swan Street, 6:58 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Lane Lane, 6:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• Barking dog, Seventh Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Lost property, Upper Road, 11:12 a.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 334, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 11:57 a.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 87, 12:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Wayne A. Glick, 66, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
* Sunni M. Green, 39, Kalispell, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of controlled substance/plant form, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kevin E. Hampson, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles E. Risley, 53, Sheridan, felony DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyle B. Smith, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 6
Number of releases for Thursday: 5