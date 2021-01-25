SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 9:48 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 10:51 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:54 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 9:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:52 a.m.
• Medical, 2900 block Highway 87, 12:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Long Drive, 3:32 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Arlington Boulevard, 9:53 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Fort Road, 10:10 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block West Tenth Street, 11:56 p.m.
Friday
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:56 a.m.
• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Trauma, 600 block King Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:03 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 4:21 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block West Lott Street, Buffalo, 5:05 p.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 4:07 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 10:38 a.m.
• Trauma, 600 bloc Emerson Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Trauma, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
• Medical, 3300 Strahan Parkway, 8:18 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Highway 14 eastbound, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Mental subject, Shirley Cove, 12:44 a.m.
• Prowler, Michael Drive, 2:16 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 2:26 a.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan area, 6:54 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Idaho Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Child abuse, Sioux Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 10:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Sheridan area, 10:55 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Johnson Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Canby Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Connor Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Burrows Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 4:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Victoria Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 11:39 p.m.
Saturday
• Juvenile out of control, South Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 2:45 a.m.
• Warrant service, Val Vista Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Follow up, Idaho Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Frackleton Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Emerson Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fourth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fourth Avenue, East, 3:29 p.m.
• Records only, Broadway Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, West First Street, 5:24 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 8:21 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 10:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Minor in possession, South Gould Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, A Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 5:17 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Loucks Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 10:34 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Dana Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Reckless driver, West Fifth Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Townhouse Plaza, 5:44 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, West Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Big Horn Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Civil dispute, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:54 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Columbus Creek Road, Dayton, 9 a.m.
• Sex offense, Swaim Road, 10:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 8:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 11:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Prairie Spring Lane, 8:28 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 7:29 p.m.
• Fireworks, Fish Hatchery Road, mile marker 2, Banner, 9:13 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Kittering Road, mile marker .01, 3:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 11:29 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 11:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Travis J. Glasco, 32, Enumclaw, Washington, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Emory A. Jarrell, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 46, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Carl Littlehead, 27, no address reported, interference with officer, possession of paraphenalia, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Adrian S. Durkee, 36, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael D. Schutt, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jedidiah R. McKnight, 34, Ranchester, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mallori L. Shakespeare, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49