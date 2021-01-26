SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Fire alarm, 1600 block Hill Pond Drive, 9:49 a.m.
• Hazmat, 200 block East Works Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 200 block Bowman Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 9:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reports.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suicidal subject, North Carlin Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 3:01 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Eighth Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Townhouse Place, 8:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Fire alarm, Hill Pond Drive, 9:48 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Fourth Avenue East, 11:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Theft cold, Laclede Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Threat, Illinois Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, East Sixth Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Adair Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 5:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Heald Street, 7:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Reckless driver, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 7:02 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:46 a.m.
• Records only, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 9:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 9:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 3:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 10:03 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, interference with emergency call, driving under suspension, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, theft, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kiley E. Green,20, Ranchester, felony strangulation, assault imprisonment, aggravated assault/battery, minor in possession alcohol (measurable concentration), circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4