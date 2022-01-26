SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 2:51 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Verbal domestic, A Street, 12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 7:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sumner Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Recovered property, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Probation violation, Sumner Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:55 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 5:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Barn Owl Court, 6:37 p.m.
• Threats cold, Gladstone Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Traffic compliant, Fifth Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Fight, Fifth Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Theft in progress, West Fifth Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 8:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Runaway, Big Goose Road, 8:36 a.m.
• Warrant service, Country Estates Drive, 11:03 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Whitney Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 3:27 p.m.
• Records only, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24.5, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Berry Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Goose Road, 9:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Tiffany L. Drew, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gerald E. Hamlin Jr., 32, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clayton W. Maynard, 42, Spearfish, South Dakota, possession of controlled substance/liquid form, simple assault, theft, DUI, destruction of property, felony theft, circuit court arrested by SPD
• Kerry D. Mikkelson, 69, Banner, alcohol greater than 10%, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Arianna L. Roth, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3