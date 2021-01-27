SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Carbon Monoxide investigation, 300 block East Fourth Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 4:23 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:07 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:31 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 8:07 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Whitney Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Animal incident, Bellevue Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
• Cat violation, Airport Road, 2:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, West Alger Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Dow Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Shots, Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident on private land, Dayton East Road, mile marker 2.5, Ranchester, 8:52 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, Dayton, 8:52 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 2:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 0
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1