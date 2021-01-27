Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Carbon Monoxide investigation, 300 block East Fourth Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 4:23 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:07 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:31 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 8:07 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 a.m.

• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 8:54 a.m.

• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Whitney Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Animal incident, Bellevue Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Cat violation, Airport Road, 2:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, West Alger Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Dow Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Shots, Main Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident on private land, Dayton East Road, mile marker 2.5, Ranchester, 8:52 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, Dayton, 8:52 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 2:05 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No arrested reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 0

Number of releases for Tuesday: 1

