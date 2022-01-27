Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

Total calls: 14 

Emergency calls: 9 

Sheridan Police Department or public assists: 2 

Transports: 3 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 9:13 a.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Long Drive, 12:50 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• DUI, East Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Burglary in progress, Sugarland Drive, 2:07 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage lane, 2:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 2:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 3:29 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 3:59 p.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 4:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Avoca Place, 6:22 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Brooks Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 7:36 p.m.

• Runaway, Idaho Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Burkitt Street, 11:08 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 2:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Records only, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 4:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 6:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Trailhead, Sheridan, 8 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:22 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Matthew S. Cocharo, 65, Livingston, Montana, leaving an accident with injury or death, possession of controlled substance/plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryder T. Iddings, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew J. Jojola, 34, Sheridan, interference with an officer, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jade Roundstone, 28, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Brittany J. Solis, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5

Number of releases for Wednesday: 1

Tags

Recommended for you