SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
Total calls: 14
Emergency calls: 9
Sheridan Police Department or public assists: 2
Transports: 3
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 9:13 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Long Drive, 12:50 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, Sugarland Drive, 2:07 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage lane, 2:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 2:59 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 3:29 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 4:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Avoca Place, 6:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Brooks Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 7:36 p.m.
• Runaway, Idaho Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Burkitt Street, 11:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 2:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Records only, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 4:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 6:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Trailhead, Sheridan, 8 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Matthew S. Cocharo, 65, Livingston, Montana, leaving an accident with injury or death, possession of controlled substance/plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryder T. Iddings, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew J. Jojola, 34, Sheridan, interference with an officer, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jade Roundstone, 28, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brittany J. Solis, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1