SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 1:37 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 1:44 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
• Dumpster fire, East Eighth Street and Crook Street, 7:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, 11th Street, 4:40 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Werco Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
• Accident, College Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Zoning violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Found property, Park, 10:03 a.m.
• Runaway, North Heights Lane, 11:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 11:52 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bellevue Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:10 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Fire other, Eighth Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Battery cold, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 5:59 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 11:17 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Rodney A. Cabrera, 28, no residence reported, property destruction and defacing, burglary, interference with officer, possession of burglary tools, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mackenzie B. Shores, 27, Billings, Montana, aiding/abetting, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0