SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 1:37 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 1:44 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Dumpster fire, East Eighth Street and Crook Street, 7:55 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, 11th Street, 4:40 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Werco Avenue, 5:29 a.m.

• Accident, College Avenue, 9:01 a.m.

• Zoning violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Found property, Park, 10:03 a.m.

• Runaway, North Heights Lane, 11:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, Bellevue Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.

• Records only, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:10 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Fire other, Eighth Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Battery cold, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 5:59 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 11:17 a.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Rodney A. Cabrera, 28, no residence reported, property destruction and defacing, burglary, interference with officer, possession of burglary tools, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mackenzie B. Shores, 27, Billings, Montana, aiding/abetting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0

