SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• RMA assist, 300 block Atkins Valley Lane, 12:07 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, 300 block Atkins Valley Lane, 12:07 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Heights Drive, 2:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, no time reported.
• Medical, 500 block Long Drive, 3:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Probation violation, East Brundage Lane, 12:37 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Linden Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Lost property, Long Drive, 7:51 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Hit and run, Bungalow Village Lane, 9:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Accident, Huntington Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 10:58 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Snow removal, Lewis Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Snow removal, Lewis Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Traffic control, North Brooks Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Threats cold, Whitney Way, 2:57 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Park, 3:50 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Canby Street, 4:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whittier Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Juvenile out of control, Highway 335, Big Horn, 1:35 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 5:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, mile marker 3, 6:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher L. May, 44, Sheridan, possession controlled substance, theft, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 0