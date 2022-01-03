SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Goose Valley Fire Department assist, 60 block George Crook Lane, 6:11 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block NB Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 2000 block Demple Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Electrical fire, 1300 block Lewis Street, 9:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:54 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Person locked out of building, 1000 block Sugarview Drive, 8:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 9:58 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 400 block Sugarview Drive, 11:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 6:01 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1500 block DeSmet Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
• Medical call (lift assist), 1100 block Pioneer Street, 1:59 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:18 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block South Thurmond Street, 10:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, George Crook Lane, 5:45 a.m.
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 4500 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarview Drive, 2:04 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Colorado Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Thurmond Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 3 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Panhandling, Fourth Street, 4 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Sumner Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 5:42 p.m.
• Accident, Omarr Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Tenth Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 10:11 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Heartland Drive, 11:21 p.m.
Friday
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Paint Rock Drive, 6:30 a.m.
• Death investigation, Lewis Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Accident, Park Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, 3:08 p.m.
• Accident, Arlington Boulevard, 3:20 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
• 911 hang-up, East Montana Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Animal found, West 12th Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, East Brundage Street, 9:48 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 11:09 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Works Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 4:09 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Smith Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 11:40 a.m.
• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 2:29 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Brooks Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Fireworks, Gladstone Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fourth Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Medical, De Smet Avenue, 12:55 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, East Burkitt Street, 6:38 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Fireworks, Kooi Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 8:11 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Esther Lane, 8:45 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Thurmond Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Prowler, Mydland Road, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Alarm, Main Street, Arvada, 6:06 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Industrial Lane, 6 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 8:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:35 p.m.
Friday
• DUI, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18.5, 2:36 a.m.
• Accident, Kruse Creek Road and Highway 87, 8:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Records only, 13th Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Fireworks, Bareback Drive, Parkman, 9:41 p.m.
• Threats, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Littering, Highway 335 and Red Grade Road, 12:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 8:14 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 6:17 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14-16, mile marker 37, Clearmont, 10:18 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Wildcat Road, 10:34 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Saddle Crest Drive, 12:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Gavin S. Collier, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Monte R. Johnson, 59, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Friday
• Leah M. Bledsoe, 18, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joszef R. Schankey, 28, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Elias M. Voldberg, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Karissa L. Voldberg, 23, Sheridan, DUI, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• David L. Brisch, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Benjamin Johnson, 31, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua L. Reamer-Koehl, 31, San Fransisco, California, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua L. Reamer-Koehl, 31, San Fransisco, California, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56