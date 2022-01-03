Today

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 29F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.