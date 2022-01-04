SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• RMA assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 29, 3:11 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 3:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 37, 3:47 p.m.
• RMA assist, White Tail Lane, 4:18 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Birch Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Fraud, Illinois Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Court/violation, Grinnell Plaza, 10:51 a.m.
• Harassment, Illinois Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:52 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Hit and run, Lincoln Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Park View Court, 2:13 p.m.
• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
• Animal found, Highway 335, 2:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Drug other, West Brundage Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Scott Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Accident, Kentucky Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:04 p.m.
• Registration violation, Big Horn Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 10:02 p.m.
• Failure to yield, Brundage Lane, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:10 p.m.
• Accident, Pompey Creek Road and Big Four Road, 3:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Harassment, Upper Road, 4:35 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 4:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Riverstone Drive, Ranchester, 10:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 3