SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Vehicle fire, 1000 block South Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Vehicle fire, 1000 block South Main Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 13 Lane Lane, 4:32 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

JAIL

Today

• Reports unavailable at press time.

Tags

