SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Thurmond Street, 5:41 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Chris Ledoux Way, 1:46 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 3:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Medical call, 100 block Cat Creek Road, 2:45 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 3:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Connor Street, 5:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Found property, Avoca Court, 9:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Snow removal, Hill Pond Drive, 11:10 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sugarland Drive, 11:33 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 11:53 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Harrison Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Accident, 11th Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Animal found, East Woodland Park, 1:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Yellowtail Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Mydland Road, 4:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 5:40 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Road hazard, Avoca Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Idaho Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 11 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm, Pheasant Drive, 5:47 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 16th Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Lost property, Peno Road, 9:38 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Adkins Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:39 p.m.
• Harassment, Main Street, Dayton, 1:42 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 4:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Mathew R. Bohannon, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2