SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Thurmond Street, 5:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:17 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Chris Ledoux Way, 1:46 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 3:27 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Medical call, 100 block Cat Creek Road, 2:45 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 3:11 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Connor Street, 5:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Found property, Avoca Court, 9:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Snow removal, Hill Pond Drive, 11:10 a.m.

• Snow removal, Sugarland Drive, 11:33 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 11:44 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 11:53 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Harrison Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Accident, 11th Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Animal found, East Woodland Park, 1:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Yellowtail Drive, 2:08 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Mydland Road, 4:54 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 5:40 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Road hazard, Avoca Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Idaho Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 11 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Alarm, Pheasant Drive, 5:47 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 16th Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Lost property, Peno Road, 9:38 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Adkins Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:39 p.m.

• Harassment, Main Street, Dayton, 1:42 p.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 4:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Mathew R. Bohannon, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

