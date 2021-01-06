SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Smoke investigation, 500 block Marion Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 2:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 3:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East First Street, 3:48 a.m.
• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 6:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Edwards Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 9:02 a.m.
• Animal injured, Martin Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:37 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, South Main Street, 11:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:38 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 3:20 p.m.
• Threats cold, Steffen Court, 3:22 p.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Val Vista Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 4:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Accident, Scott Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sherman Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burrows Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 7:05 p.m.
• Harassment, Highway 335, 7:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Avoca Place, 8:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Badger Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, Werco Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
Tuesday
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 9:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 10:34 a.m.
• Domestic, Crook Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Hill Pond Drive, 10:59 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 87, 11:37 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1 p.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:21 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Animal injured, Brundage Lane, 1:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Val Vista, Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Threats cold, Idaho Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sumner Street, 10:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Gas theft, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:10 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Thurmond Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Lane, 12:24 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 1:36 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 20 on-ramp, 1:48 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 3 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:18 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lane Lane, 5:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, I-90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 5:18 p.m.
• DUI, Third Avenue West and Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:39 p.m.
Tuesday
• Fraud, East Brundage Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Big Horn, 9:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Canyon View Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Civil standby, Betty Street, Ranchester, 1:08 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Gallatin Drive, 1:10 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Burglary, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 10:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Alexander L. Patton, 26, Sheridan, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Tuesday
• Zachary T. Grasky, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel J. .Herden, 29, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher D. Jones, 50, Sheridan, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeffery Stoneburner, 59, Branson, Missouri, speeding, DUI, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Monday
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 6
Tuesday
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3