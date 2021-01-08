SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 12:32 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:02 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:08 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Trespass warning, East Fifth Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Animal dead, Val Vista Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Fraud, Liberty Court, 10:13 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 10:32 a.m.
• Accident, West Brundage Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Threats cold, West Nebraska Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 11:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Mental subject, Smith Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Animal incident, Holloway Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage lane, 1:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Gould Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, West Halbert, Ranchester, 5:02 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 9:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 eastbound and Trail Drive, 9:51 a.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:43 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 12:04 p.m.
• Accident private property, West 13th Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lane Lane, 12:12 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 12:36 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 7:17 p.m.
• Records only, Lane Lane, 8:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Ridge Road, mile marker 2.5, 10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shan Y. Foster, 52, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah E. Johnson, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Terence M. Mitchell, 24, Ranchester, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 5