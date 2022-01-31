SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:48 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1000 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, Eighth Street and Spaulding Street, 6:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:10 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Vehicle versus pedestrian, Decker Road, mile marker 5, 8:13 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 3:30 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 1 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 2:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 2:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Threats cold, South Main Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 3:34 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 6:20 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Traffic control, West Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Threat, South Main Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Open door, Illinois Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 1:51 p.m.
• Animal found, Spaulding Street, 4:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 5:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:50 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Brundage Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 11th Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 10:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Idaho Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 11:37 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 12:52 a.m.
• DUI, Fourth Street, 2 a.m.
• Simple assault, Main Street, 2:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Piney Road, 3:37 a.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Jefferson Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sherman Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Tenth Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 3:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 4:04 p.m.
• Domestic, South Canby Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 5:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Drug activity, South Jefferson Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Eighth Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Loucks Street, 9:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock loose, Fort Road and Industrial Road, 7:21 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 5, 8:12 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 10:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Dog bite, Weeping Willow Lane, 3:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, East Burkitt Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:52 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:51 a.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, Golf Course Road, 3:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 4:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Cole M. Pietak, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Audrey Estes, 33, Powell, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Senio Nuu, 38, Cheyenne, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Cody A. Weaver, 22, Sheridan, DUI - incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Mathew A. Campbell, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Quintion M. Dirette, 22, Ranchester, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles J. Garrison, 57, Story, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Connie L. Osborn, 41, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 53