SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide check, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Gas leak, 1100 block North Main Street, 11:22 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dispute, Emerson Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 1:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, Demple Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 6:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
• Animal found, West Burkitt Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Sugarland Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Avoca Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Saberton Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 2:22 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, South Brooks Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal incident, Kendrick Park, 3:18 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, South Main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Foot pursuit, Alger Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Horn Avenue Loop, 7:25 p.m.
• Burglary (cold), Marion Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Animal incident, 17th Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Heights Road, 10:10 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Taylor Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 10:11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 2:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Russell J. Houle Jr., 41, Sheridan, interfere with officer, misdemeanor theft, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 2