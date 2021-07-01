sheriff's stock.jpg

A Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy works on a machine at the Sheridan County Detention Center Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. All 23 of Wyoming’s sheriffs have registered alarm at the damage a bill under consideration by the Legislature could do to policing in this state.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide check, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Gas leak, 1100 block North Main Street, 11:22 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported. 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Dispute, Emerson Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 1:36 a.m.

• Animal incident, Demple Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 6:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Animal found, West Burkitt Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Theft (cold), Sugarland Drive, 10:51 a.m.

• Theft (cold), Avoca Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Saberton Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 2:22 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Brooks Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Animal incident, Kendrick Park, 3:18 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Main Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Foot pursuit, Alger Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Horn Avenue Loop, 7:25 p.m.

• Burglary (cold), Marion Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Animal incident, 17th Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Heights Road, 10:10 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Taylor Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 10:11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 2:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Russell J. Houle Jr., 41, Sheridan, interfere with officer, misdemeanor theft, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 1

Number of releases for Monday: 2

