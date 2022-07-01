SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:27 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 2400 block Aspen Grove Drive, 9:34 a.m.
• Gas line rupture, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:41 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 5:05 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:08 a.m.
• Animal found, Taylor Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 9:18 a.m.
• Sugarland Drive, 9:18 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Connor Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Grinnell Plaza, 2:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Custer Street, 2:54 p.m.
• K-9 request, East Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 4:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Whitney Street, 4:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, East College Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Olympus Drive, 9:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
• Fireworks, East College Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Troon Place, 10:02 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Beckton Hall Road, 1:17 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23 on-ramp, 6:18 p.m.
• Threats, East Brundage Lane, 10:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 0
Number of releases for Thursday: 3